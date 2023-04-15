Nifty 50 (17,828) and Nifty Bank (42,133) appreciated 1.3 and 2.7 per cent respectively, thus posting a gain for three weeks in a row. This shows good positive momentum and there is a good potential for the indices to extend the upside from here. The futures and options (F&O) data substantiate the bullish undertone. Here’s an analysis.

Nifty 50

The April futures contract of Nifty 50 advanced 1.3 per cent last week to end at 17,880. Interestingly, the premium at which the futures trade over the spot, though marginal, increased to 52 points on April 13 compared with 45 points on April 6. Meanwhile, in the corresponding period, the cumulative Open Interest (OI) of Nifty futures dropped to 113 lakh contracts from 120 lakh contracts, indicating that short covering occurred last week too.

The option chain of the nearest weekly expiry shows that the Put Call Ratio (PCR) stands at 1.2, which means there has been a higher amount of put option selling compared with call option. Thus, the index appears to have a strong base, especially at 17,800 as the 17800-strike put option has been sold considerably. On the other hand, 18000- and 18300-strike calls, with significant number of outstanding OI, are potential resistance levels. That said, the charts show that the price band of 18,200-18,250 can act as a barrier this week.

Considering the above factors, we anticipate the index to extend the rally and touch 18,000 this week. Traders can opt for bullish strategies like bull call spread — one can buy 17800-call and simultaneously sell 18000-call. Exit the trade when the index rallies to 18,000.

Nifty Bank

The April Nifty Bank futures rose 2.5 per cent to wrap up the week at 42,190. On a weekly basis, the index has witnessed short covering as the cumulative OI of Nifty Bank futures dropped to 27.5 lakh contracts on April 13 as against 28.1 lakh contracts on April 6. But in the final session of last week, the contract rallied considerably with an increase in OI, showing long build-up. There is a good chance for this to continue over the next week as well.

With respect to options, the PCR of nearest weekly expiry stood at 1.5 by the end of last week. This shows that a greater number of put options were sold compared with calls, which is an indication that the participants are not expecting the index to fall. According to option chain, the price region of 41,500-42,000 can offer strong support, whereas the nearest potential resistance is at 43,500.

The above conditions hint that Nifty Bank has positioned itself to rally further and will most likely hit 43,500 this week. So, traders can consider bull call spread wherein one can buy 42000-call and simultaneously short 43000-call. Exit when the index surpasses 43,000.

