The Nifty 50 (18,117) and the Nifty Bank (41,258) went up last week and ended with a gain of 1.9 and 0.7 per cent, respectively. The Nifty 50’s is the highest weekly close since the second week of January and has closed above the key 18,000-mark, whereas the Nifty Bank’s is the highest ever on weekly close basis. The price action shows bullishness and derivatives data too indicate a positive bias. While there is long build-up in Nifty futures, the Nifty Bank futures is relatively flat.

Nifty 50: The cumulative Open Interest (OI) of Nifty 50 futures on the NSE went up to 134.4 lakh contracts on Friday compared to 123 lakh contracts on previous Friday. The November futures rallied from 17,830 to 18,194 over the past week and this shows that longs are being built-up. The option chain of the nearest weekly expiry shows significant 18000 put option writing. Thus, the overall bias remains bullish hinting at further rally from here.

Nifty Bank: The cumulative OI of Nifty Bank futures on the NSE increased to 24.1 lakh contracts on Friday versus 20.4 lakh contracts by the end of preceding week. But the gain in Nifty Bank futures was marginal as it closed at 41,419 as against 41,149 in the corresponding period. But note that the 41500-call option has seen good amount of selling. Thus, the rally in Nifty Bank can be weaker than Nifty 50.

