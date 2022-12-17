The Nifty 50 (18,269) and Nifty Bank (43,220) lost 1.2 and 0.9 per cent respectively over the past week. Here’s an analysis of derivatives data.

Nifty 50: The December Nifty 50 futures shed its cumulative Open Interest (OI) to approximately 126 lakh contracts from nearly 131 lakh contracts in the last one week. During this period, the December futures declined 1.4 per cent to end the week at 18,327. A price drop along with decrease in OI indicates long unwinding. The Put Call Ratio (PCR) of the nearest weekly expiry is at 0.55 indicating more call writing. 18400- and 18600-strike call options, which have the most number of outstanding OI, can be the barriers on the upside. Whereas 18000-strike put option has the highest number of OI and this could act as a support. The above factors show that the Nifty 50 can be bearish next week with the potential to test the 18,000-mark.

Nifty Bank: The December Bank Nifty futures too saw long unwinding as it lost 1.1 per cent last week along with the cumulative OI decreasing to 30.6 lakh contracts from 31.4 lakh contracts over the last week. The weekly expiry PCR, at 0.67, indicates more call selling, giving the index a bearish bias. As per the OI, the index will face resistance at 43,500 and 44,000, whereas 43,000 and 42,500 can be the support levels.

