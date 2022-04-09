F&O Tracker: Long unwinding signals

Both Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank began last week on the front foot. However, the indices made a U-turn and was on a decline for most part of the week. Nevertheless, the recovery on Friday resulted in both the indices posting gain for the week. Nifty 50 (17,784) was up by 0.64 per cent, whereas Nifty Bank (37,752) gained 1.62 per cent.

But the bulls might struggle to build fresh momentum according to the futures and options data of both Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank.

The cumulative open interest (OI) of Nifty futures on the NSE dropped to 116 lakh contracts on Friday versus a little over 142 lakh contracts a week earlier. While the price increased, the OI fell, meaning, the longs are unwound. Notably, there was long build-up during the preceding two weeks. The Put Call Ratio (PCR) options expiring on April 13 indicates that the upside could be limited, at least this week. PCR went down to 0.76 from 1.11, showing more call option writing.

Similarly, the cumulative OI of Nifty Bank futures declined to nearly 24 lakh contracts by the end of last week as against 39 lakh contracts by the end of the previous week. Like the Nifty 50, long unwinding might have happened. The PCR of Nifty Bank options i.e., April 13 expiry, fell to 0.78 from 1.02, indicating more call option selling.

Therefore, the derivative data hints at limited rally in Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank, if not a bearish reversal.

Send your queries to derivatives@thehindu.co.in