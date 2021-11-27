Go for a calendar bull call spread on Nifty

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The short-term outlook for Nifty 50 (17,026.45) has changed bearish. The index finds a crucial support at 16,773 and the next one at 16,177. A close below the latter will even alter the medium-term outlook to negative. On the other hand, immediate resistance for Nifty appears at 17,378 and a close above will arrest the bearish outlook. However, only a close above 18,188 will change the outlook positive for the index. We expect the index to move in a downward spiral in the short-term even as the long-term bullish outlook remains intact.
F&O pointers: Nifty December futures closed at 17,052.15 against the Nifty spot close of 17,026.45. This indicates existence of long positions despite a sharp fall over the week. Trading in option indicates that Nifty could move in a broader range of 16,500-18,000.
Strategy: We are advising a strategy based on expected events such as year-end selling by foreign portfolio investors, pre-Budget rally ahead of Budget presentation for 2022-23 on February 1.
Traders could consider a calendar call spread using 17,000-strike calls of December and March 2022 series. We advise traders to sell the current month 17,000-call, which closed at ₹375 and simultaneously buying March 17,000-call that closed at ₹741.10. This will cost traders ₹18,305, which will be the maximum loss. The position will turn profitable if Nifty moves above 17,366 before March 2022. We advise traders to hold this position for a month and review it later.
Follow-up: Last week we had advised calendar put spread on Bajaj Auto. Those who haven't booked profits yet can do it on Monday.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis and F&O positions. There is a risk of loss in trading.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...