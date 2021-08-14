Go for calendar-bull call spread in SBI

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The stock of State Bank of India (₹431.2) is ruling at a crucial level. The stock finds an immediate support at ₹418 and a major one at ₹389. A conclusive close below the latter will arrest the short-term bull run on SBI. On the other hand, if the current rally sustains, the SBI stock can cross the ₹500-mark to reach a peak of ₹505-510. On the other hand, a close below ₹354 will also change the medium term outlook to negative. We expect the stock to continue the rally although there are minor resistances here and there.
F&O pointers: Ever since the stock hit an all-time high at ₹467.45 in early August, it has been correcting and currently is at at ₹431.20; whereas the August futures is at ₹431.80. Option chain indicates ₹430 and ₹400 will act as a strong support and ₹460 as a resistance for the stock.
Strategy: Traders could consider a calendar bull-call spread on SBI. This can be initiated by selling ₹435-call of current series and simultaneously buying the ₹435-call of September series. These options closed with a premium of ₹7.65 and ₹17. This will cost traders ₹9.35/contract or ₹14,025 (market lot: 1,500 shares) and this will be the maximum loss one can suffer. This will happen if SBI closes at or below ₹435 on expiry. On the other hand, profit potential is huge if the SBI stock crosses ₹444.35. Hold the position at least till the second week. Traders could consider exiting the position at a profit of ₹17,500 or at a loss of ₹10,500 from this strategy.
Follow-up: Recommendation on PNB could have generated profit last week, as the stock is still ruling below ₹38. Those who have not booked profits can exit with profit.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis and F&O positions. There is a risk of loss in trading.
