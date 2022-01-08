Go for plain vanilla call option of ITC

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
The stock of ITC (₹218.4) is ruling at a crucial level. The stock has been moving in a sideways range between ₹195 and ₹265. We expect this trend to continue for quite some with a positive bias. ITC finds an immediate support at ₹208 and resistance at ₹236. While a close above ₹262 will change the long-term outlook too positive, a conclusive close below ₹163 will change outlook negative.
F&O pointers: From a high of 20.69 lakh shares on December 30, open positions slipped to 20.19 lakh shares. As the stock has been hovering around ₹210-220 for quite some time, traders appear to have squared-off open interests. Option trading indicates that the price can move in a range of ₹200-240.
Strategy: Traders could consider buying ₹220 call option, which closed with a premium of ₹4.60. As the market lot is 3,200 shares a contract, this will cost traders an initial outflow of ₹14,720 which will be the maximum loss one can suffer. The maximum loss will happen if ITC fails to move above ₹220 on expiry.
The break-even price is ₹224.60 and therefore, this position will turn profitable if ITC moves past this price level. Profit potential is high if ITC moves up swiftly. We advise traders to exit the position at a profit of ₹12,000; or exit if the loss mounts to ₹7,800.
Follow-up: Traders can book profits from bull-call strategy recommended on Bharti Airtel. Those who hold Bharti Airtel long futures, can continue to do so with a revised stop-loss of ₹690.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis and F&O positions. There is a risk of loss in trading.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...