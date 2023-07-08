Gold, in dollar terms, saw a marginal gain of 0.2 per cent last week and closed at $1,924.3 per ounce. But on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), it went up 1 per cent to end the week at ₹58,782 per 10 gram.

Silver, in terms of dollar, was up 1.3 per cent and MCX silver futures gained 1.8 per cent as they wrapped up the week at $23.1 per ounce and ₹71,310 per kg, respectively. Both precious metals fared better in rupee terms as the domestic currency depreciated against the dollar.

MCX-Gold (₹58,782)

Gold futures (August series) marked an intra-week high of ₹58,949 on Friday before closing at ₹58,782. Although it appreciated for the week, it remains below a key resistance at ₹60,000. Until this is breached, the bears will be at an advantage over the bulls.

In the coming weeks, gold futures may fall deeper to ₹55,800 even as ₹57,750 is a minor support. In case the contract breaks out of ₹60,000 it might touch ₹62,000 quickly. But this is less probable given the broader bear trend.

Trade strategy: Retain the shorts initiated at an average price of ₹58,600. Maintain the stop-loss at ₹59,600.

When the contract slips below ₹57,500, tighten the stop-loss to ₹58,200. On a fall to ₹56,800, exit half of the short positions and tighten the stop-loss to ₹57,600. Liquidate the rest at ₹55,800.

MCX-Silver (₹71,310)

Silver futures (September contract), despite a rally, could not surpass the barrier at ₹71,400. Immediately above this are the resistances at ₹73,700 and ₹75,000. The contract should take down the hurdle at ₹75,000 for it to turn the trend bullish.

Until then, the bias is bearish. We expect silver futures to resume the downtrend anytime and potentially fall to ₹65,000 in the coming weeks. Before ₹65,000, there is a minor support at ₹68,400.

Trade strategy: Hold the short positions taken at an average price of ₹70,050. Retain the initial stop-loss at ₹73,000. When the price falls below ₹68,400, modify the stop-loss to ₹70,000. Book profits at ₹65,000.