Gold bulls gather traction

Investing in protecting kids from violence
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
The iCOMDEX, the composite index of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gained a little over one per cent last week as the price of crude oil and gold, two largest components of the index, rallied.
Going forward, the index might firm up further as the outlook for both crude oil and gold look positive.
The July futures contract of crude oil in MCX posted a weekly gain of 10 per cent as it advanced after taking support at ₹2,670.
Also, the 21-day moving average (DMA) lies at that price, making it a considerable base. I
mmediate recovery after a correction indicates considerable bullish momentum.
The daily relative strength index (RSI), which is already above the midpoint of 50, is showing a fresh uptick. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) in the daily chart, though flat, remains above the zero-level, indicating an upward bias.
Though the contract looks bullish, ₹3,100 can act as a hindrance. Notably, the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level coincides at that price.
So, traders can go long with stop-loss at ₹3,000 if the price breaks out of ₹3,100. The contract might rally to ₹3,250 and ₹3,340.
MCX-Gold (₹47,937)
The August futures contract of gold in MCX went up on Friday and closed above the resistance at ₹47,650. This has opened the door for further strengthening, and the likelihood of the contract surpassing its previous high of ₹48,190 looks high.
The daily RSI, which is above the midpoint level of 50, is displaying a fresh uptick, whereas the MACD indicator in the daily chart continues to stay flat. But it remains in the bullish territory.
Since the contract has breached the resistance at ₹47,650, the outlook has turned positive. Thus, traders can initiate fresh long positions on declines with a stop-loss at ₹46,500. On the upside, the contract might face hindrance at ₹49,300 and ₹50,000.
The July futures contract of silver in MCX was trading in a sideways trend throughout last week and, hence, it stays within the important levels of ₹47,000 and ₹50,000. A head-and-shoulder pattern can be spotted in the daily chart with the neck level at ₹47,000. If the price breaches this level, the pattern will be confirmed, which would indicate a bearish trend reversal.
The MACD indicator in the daily chart has been tracing a downward path — a bearish indication. But the daily RSI is flat and stays above the midpoint level of 50.
The direction of the next price swing will remain uncertain until the contract oscillates between ₹47,000 and ₹50,000.
Hence, traders can stay on the fence until either of those levels are breached. Above ₹50,000, the contract might retest its prior high of ₹51,235; a break below ₹47,000 could drag the price to ₹45,000.
Last week, the June futures contract of copper in MCX opened with a gap-down. However, the contract quickly aligned with the prevailing bull trend and rallied gradually. As a result, it ended the week marginally higher. But it stopped short of breaking out of the crucial resistance at ₹450. Nevertheless, the trend remains bullish.
Affirming the upward bias, the daily RSI stays above the midpoint level of 50, whereas the MACD indicator in the daily chart is in the upward trajectory.
Even as the contract is on an uptrend, it is facing a roadblock at ₹450. Hence, traders can initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at ₹440 if the price rallies past the resistance of ₹450. The contract might rally to ₹460.
The price of July futures contract of soyabean in the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) bounced off the support at ₹3,700 last week. Until the price remains above that level, the contract can be bullish as it has been a strong base for the past two months.
The MACD indicator in the daily chart, though in a downward trajectory, remains in the bullish zone and is showing signs of recovery. On the other hand, the daily RSI is showing a fresh uptick and has crossed above the midpoint level of 50.
Considering the above factors, traders can initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at ₹3,685. On the upside, the contract can rally to ₹3,925.
A breakout of that level can take the contract to ₹4,000.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
If there ever was a time to recognise doctors, it should be this Doctors’ Day, on July 1. Doctors have, along ...
1. One of the reasons we moved headquarters to Goa from Delhi was to have a better work-life balance and a ...
The Covid-19 crisis has yet again established the fact that respiratory viral infections claims the lives of ...
The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the operations and demand in most sectors in the March quarter. Was there any ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed a strong rally in the past week
Fund’s multi-cap approach — 30 stocks across market capitalisation — has been paying off
Pent-up demand in rural and semi-urban pockets and firm prices bode well for the company which enjoys good ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...