Hallmarking: Gold standard in jewellery

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review: The only Android tablet that matters
A tablet that tries hard to be a notebook, aiming at busy folks on the go
Swetha is one among millions of Indian women who adore gold. She is going for gold jewellery this festival season as well. Swetha, like scores of others, is, however, unsure of how to determine the purity of gold ornaments she plans to buy. . Here is a low-down on purchase of gold ornaments, the right way.
Hallmarks are official marks used in many countries as a guarantee of purity or fineness of precious metal articles. In India, two precious metals — gold and silver — are under the purview of hallmarking.
The hallmark is a symbol that certifies the purity of gold jewellery, coins and medallions. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the national body for standards, gives this certification.
So, if you are buying gold, look for BIS-certified hallmark. It has four key components — the BIS mark, the fineness number, the assaying and hallmarking centre’s mark and the jeweller’s identification mark. These marks are an indication that you don’t end up buying gold of inferior quality. These marks are usually applied to all parts of the gold article that can be detached except lightweight items and bangles.
Since January 2017, gold hallmark is being given for only three levels of purity for jewellery and artefacts — 22K916 (22 carat), 18K750 (18 carat) and 14K585 (14 carat). And BIS permits the sale of only these three varieties.
Hallmarking for gold medallions (in the shape of coins) of 999 and 995 fineness is also permitted.
The BIS mark: Any gold jewellery that is hallmarked by BIS will bear its logo, a triangle. It shows that the jewellery has been assessed and verified by the authority.
Carat and fineness number: This is usually measured in carat (KT) and fineness number. A 24KT is considered to be the purest form of gold. But this type of gold is lesser in density compared to other carat (say, 22KT) and hence, too soft for regular forms of jewellery. Coins and bands are mostly in 24KT purity. Certain metals such as copper and silver are added to gold to make it durable. For instance, if a jeweller says 22 carat (22K) gold, it contains, 91.7 per cent gold and may contain 5 per cent silver, 2 per cent copper and 1.3 per cent zinc. Fineness number is also another way to measure gold’s purity. It is measured in parts per thousand. According to the World Gold Council, 24KT should be 1 (24/24), but there is likely to be slight impurity in any gold; it can only be refined to a fineness level of 999.9 parts per thousand. So, a 22KT is 0.916 (22/24).
Identification marks: Another component to look for is the assaying and hallmark centre’s mark or number and the jeweller’s identification mark. It is important to note that the jewellery is hallmarked by BIS-recognised assaying and hallmarking centres and not by jewellers. There are 400-plus centres in the country with about 40 per cent of them in the southern states.
Since hallmarking in India is optional, some jewellers may not have any certification. It is recommended that you look for BIS stamp and its components. The cost of hallmarking doesn’t usually impact the price of jewellery.
BIS conducts regular surveillance audits of assaying and hallmarking centres, testing random market samples from licensed jewellers. But if you had purchased a gold ornament and are not sure of its purity, you can have it tested in an assaying and hallmark centre for a fee. The centre is expected to undertake testing of jewellery on priority basis and issue a report. In case the hallmarked jewellery is found to be of lesser purity, the testing charges will be refunded and the jeweller is obliged to replace the item to satisfy the consumer.
A tablet that tries hard to be a notebook, aiming at busy folks on the go
The Oppo Reno2 has a surprising bunch of top-line features making it no run-of-the-mill mobile but it doesn’t ...
A retired school teacher brings colour and comfort to hospital patients by stitching blankets for them
The administration and water friends or jal sakhis ensure that conservation steps are implemented
The Sensex and the Nifty advanced 3% last week on good buying support
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
The stock’s run-up seems to have more than factored in the positives
Continued addition of stores and higher subscriber numbers drive strong show
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains