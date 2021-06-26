Derivatives

How a call-spread on Apollo Hospitals stock can make money

KS Badri Narayanan | Updated on June 26, 2021

This can be initiated by selling 3,600-strike call and simultaneously buying the 3,500-strike call

The outlook for Apollo Hospitals Enterprises (₹3,439) appears healthy. The stock finds immediate support at ₹3,066 and the next one at ₹2,848. A close below the latter will arrest the short-term positive outlook. However, the long-term positive outlook remains intact as long Apollo Hospitals rules above ₹2,285. If the current bullish trend sustains, the stock of Apollo Hospitals can reach ₹3,615. We expect the bullish trend to continue.

F&O pointers: Apollo Hospitals saw a strong rollover of 98 per cent in open interest positions from June to July series. The counter also saw a robust build-up of long positions along with a sharp rise in share price on Friday. Options are not that active. However, a little cue available from the option chain suggests that the stock faces support at ₹3,000 and resistance at ₹3,600.

Strategy: Traders could consider a bull-call spread on Apollo Hospitals which can be initiated by selling 3,600-strike call and simultaneously buying the 3,500-strike call. These options closed with a premium of ₹75.65 and ₹113.55.

This strategy will cost investors ₹37.9 per contract (i.e., ₹9,475, market lot: 250 shares), which will be the maximum loss one can suffer. For that to happen, Apollo Hospitals stock has to rule below ₹3,500. On the other hand, a profit of ₹15,525 is possible if the stock closes at or above ₹3,600. Hold the position till expiry or exit at maximum profit.

Follow-up: Hold Coal India 150-call; as advised last week, exit if loss mounts to ₹9,500.

Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis and F&O positions. There is a risk of loss in trading.

Published on June 26, 2021

