How to calculate break-even price in options

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Calculating break-even price in buying and selling a stock or futures contract can be straight forward. But calculating break-even price while trading options needs some calculation. It can be simple when you trade plain vanilla options but can get complicated when two or more legs of trades are executed as part of a strategy. Let us see how to arrive at break-even price for vanilla call and put options.
Say, you are bullish on the stock of ICICI Bank (₹642.4) and therefore you buy ₹700-strike June expiry call option for about ₹7. Here, the break-even price will be the strike-price plus the premium paid for buying the option. Hence, your trade will be break-even at ₹707.
So, if the position is held till expiry and if the stock does not reach ₹707, you will end up losing. The opposite is true for the option seller. Though the maximum profit is limited to the premium received, he/she will end up in profit if the stock closes below ₹707 on expiry. However, before expiry, the premium can go up or down from ₹7 depending upon the stock price movement.
Now, let us say that you are bearish on the same stock and so you buy ₹600-strike June expiry put option for about ₹8. The break-even price will be strike-price minus the premium paid i.e., ₹592. Hence, on expiry, you, i.e., put buyer, will profit if the stock price is below ₹592 whereas put seller will profit if the stock price is above ₹592.
Send your queries to derivatives@thehindu.co.in
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...