How to identify stocks for options trading

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
How to identify stocks for option trading? Which time frame chart to refer to?
- Santosh
When it comes to options trading, choosing the stock can be easy. Two important factors are liquidity and volatility. High liquidity means you will not face problems while getting in and out of a trade and volatility is traders’ friend as the popular saying goes. Nevertheless, a lot can vary depending on which side of the trade you want to be in.
Buyer: Buyers can be better off if they trade in high-beta stocks given that theoretically, option longs have unlimited gain and limited loss. But you should be cautious since time is against you especially during the expiry week and the week before. Here is when options experience more time decay. Also, timing can be key as the stock price should reach certain level within a given time.
Seller: Buyer’s loss is gain for sellers. Hence, opposite of what we discussed above is beneficial in shorting. Sellers can make money when the stock is not trending, and time decay works in favour of sellers. Importantly, option selling requires more margin whereas the maximum outflow in option buying is the premium. But theoretically, losses are unlimited when the bet goes wrong.
Time frame: Time frame depends on whether you are a day trader or a positional trader. For intraday trading, time frames less than a day, for example, hourly chart, can be good. But if you are a positional trader, daily and weekly charts can be suitable.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...