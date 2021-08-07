How to trade in derivatives contracts

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Can you provide a guide on how to trade in derivative contracts i.e., futures, options, and swaps in step-by-step method? What should investors be looking at and how to analyse such contracts?
Anusha KulkarniWe have been covering about derivatives, including the basic concepts, under ‘Mastering Derivatives’. Do follow the column published every Sunday in ‘Do the Derivatives’ page in Portfolio edition. We will also be providing trading strategies and useful derivatives data on the same page every week. You can also find all the relevant articles on our website.
That said, to trade in derivatives, it is very important to understand how futures and options work. As the name ‘Derivatives’ indicate, the price of futures and options are derived from an underlying asset, which can be stocks, commodities, currencies etc. Swaps are generally traded by financial institutions and companies. They are not for retail traders.
Futures contract gives you linear payoffs whereas options contract’s payoff is non-linear. For e.g., the futures contract may move by 10 units if the underlying asset moves 10 units; but change in options can be less than 10 units depending on the strike price and its proximity to the underlying asset price.
Technical analysis can help you in spotting the trends. There are many methods such as breakouts, patterns, reversals etc. It should be chosen based on your risk appetite, risk taking ability, emotional balance etc. Based on the same, you should also understand whether intraday trading or swing trading suits you better.
Send your queries to derivatives@thehindu.co.in
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
A close below the support of ₹47,000 gives the contract a considerable bearish bias
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Pandemic has hit women entrepreneurs badly — but help is at hand
It’s my sister Sravani’s birthday— just a few days after National Sisterhood Day. This quiz is all about ...
While India began sending women athletes to the Olympics fairly early, a few countries started doing so as ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...