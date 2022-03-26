Is a rally on the cards for gold and silver?

Uncertainties with respect to geo-politics and accelerating global inflation are feeding the gold bulls. Even as the US treasury yields rose, gold and silver prices advanced last week. In the global spot market, gold appreciated by 4.2 per cent and closed at $1,958.2 an ounce and silver gained 2.3 per cent as it ended at $25.52 per ounce.

Similar trend was seen on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). That is, gold futures (June expiry) rallied 1.1 per cent to end the week at ₹52,388 (per 10 grams) whereas silver futures (May series) went up by 1.4 per cent to close at ₹68,836 (per kg).

On the fundament front, there seem to be some divergence between investors and traders. While the global gold ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) continue to see inflows, speculators seem to have cut back net longs of late. Gold ETFs has seen a net inflow of 216.3 tonnes this year until March 18, taking the overall holdings to 3783.2 tonnes. On the other hand, the net longs on the COMEX came down to nearly 875 tonnes as on March 22 compared to about 1,000 tonnes on March 8. Yet, both gold and silver retain their bullish bias as per the charts.

MCX-Gold (₹52,388)

The June futures of gold on the MCX, after fluctuating in the narrow band of ₹51,500-52,200 in the past two weeks, closed the week above ₹52,200, increasing the odds for the futures to rally this week. While ₹53,000 can be a hurdle, the contract is likely to get past this level and hit ₹54,000 in a month or so. At the other end, it has good support at ₹52,200 and ₹51,500. A decline below ₹51,500 may not happen, at least in the near-term.

Our trade recommendation last week was to go long on a break of ₹52,000 with stop-loss at ₹51,200 for a target of ₹53,500. But that was based on April contract. Traders are now advised to roll-over to June futures as April series is nearing the expiry and adjust the stop-loss and target levels accordingly. Tighten the stop-loss a little to ₹51,400 and revise it further up to ₹52,000 if the contract breaches ₹53,000 decisively. Exit the longs at ₹54,000.

MCX-Silver (₹68,836)

The May futures of silver on the MCX made a recovery last week and thus it has formed a good base at ₹67,200. The contract will most probably rally along with gold futures in the short-term and could retest the key level of ₹73,000. On the downside, the contract has a confluence of supports i.e., one at ₹67,200 and the other is the support band of ₹65,000-66,350.

Note that the short-term trend will be bullish until the futures witness a daily close below ₹65,000. Continue to hold the longs that we suggested a couple of weeks back at around ₹69,000. Retain the stop-loss at ₹66,000 and target at ₹73,000.