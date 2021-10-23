Know about the types of settlement

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are three types of settlements available for the commodities futures contract traded on the Multi Commodity Exchange. They are Compulsory, Cash and Both.
Under the category Compulsory, all the futures contracts that are kept open till the end of the expiry must be settled physically. That is, assume that you have bought one lot (1 kg) of gold futures contract. If you hold this position till the end of the expiry, then you will have to pay the seller the total price and get one kg of physical gold. All bullion and base metal contracts traded on the MCX come under the Compulsory settlement category.
In case of cash-settled contract, no physical delivery happens. The difference in the amount, that is the respective profit or loss, will be settled in the form of cash. Say, you have bought one lot (100 barrels) of crude oil futures contract at ₹3,500 per barrel. The contract has closed at ₹4,000 at the time of expiry. In that case, the profit of ₹500 per barrel will be credited to your account. The crude oil and natural gas futures contract on the MCX are cash-settled.
The third settlement type, “Both Option” gives the buyer/seller an option to go for either delivery or cash settlement. All agri-commodities traded on the MCX come under this settlement type. A few days before the expiry, set by the exchange, those holding positions will have to intimate the exchange their choice. Accordingly, the settlement happens at the time of expiry.
Send your queries to derivatives@thehindu.co.in
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...