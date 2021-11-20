Know how concentration margin works

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation Limited (MCXCCL) has come out with some revisions in the threshold limit for Concentration Margin on November 3. So, what is this concentration margin. It is the charge levied if the size of any participant’s position exceeds certain limit of the open interest. A non-agri commodity traded on the MCX will be eligible for concentration margin charges either if its open interest exceeds 5 per cent of the exchange open interest value or if the traded quantity exceeds a specified limit.
For instance, Aluminium will be eligible for levying this charge if the open interest exceeds 16,800 metric tonne (mt). For agri commodities limits are specified. For example, the Crude Palm Oil contract will be eligible for this charge if its open interest exceeds 90,000 mt. For the participants, the concentration margin charges will be levied if the individual’s open interest exceeds a specific slab in a commodity. If the open interest of a participant exceeds the exchange open interest in the range of 10 to 15 per cent then 2.5 per cent for Crude Oil and 1.5 per cent for other commodities will be charged as concentration margin. This is a charge over and above the other applicable margin charges. The limit will be calculated at the end of day everyday and will be made applicable for the next trading day.
Transactions done for the purpose of hedging will be exempted from levying this charge. But relevant documents pertaining to hedging will have to be provided.
Send your queries to derivatives@thehindu.co.in
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Past credit events have taught us that even the highest AAA ratings must be taken with a pinch of salt
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...