Learn how to read option chain

Option chain, sometimes referred to as option matrix, is the listing of all available option contracts of a security. It shows all possible strike prices (both call and put options) and the information of all available options such as last traded price, best bid and ask price of an option at that time, number of outstanding open interest, change in option interest on that day etc. Thus, traders, who particularly participate in derivatives market can find option chain very useful. While this may not give an outright buy or sell signal, it indicates key price points which can act as supports and resistances for that security.

For instance, the Nifty 50 has been falling over the past couple of weeks and on Friday it closed at about 17,671. The average weekly movement of Nifty, as indicted by average true range (ATR) indicator, is 470 points. So, if the downtrend continues, the index is less likely to fall below 17,200. Looking at the option chain of November monthly expiry, within 17,200, the 17,500-strike put option has the maximum OIs (38,304 contracts) and so, this level is likely to act as a support. Here put sellers have sold 17,500-strike puts more because they expect the index not to fall below this level. Similarly, we can get an idea of the potential resistance levels by looking at call options and their respective OIs.

However, note that option sellers may not always be correct and the dynamics with respect to OIs can change every day and so, it should be tracked regularly to know the ever-changing expectations of market participants.

