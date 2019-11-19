MCX-Aluminium may weaken further

Reinsurance terms, a challenge for the industry
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
MCX-Aluminium (₹131.3)
The price of aluminium weakened over the past week as the recovery could not extend beyond a critical resistance. The November futures contract of the metal declined from the resistance at ₹136; the 23.6 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the bear trend coincides at that price, making the resistance significant. It is currently trading near its previous low of ₹130.5. The price has fallen back below the 21-day moving average and the moving average convergence divergence indicator is showing signs of weakness. However, unlike the contract price, the daily relative strength index has not declined to its prior low - an indication of reducing bear strength.
Backed by the overall bearish trend, if the contract breaks below the support at ₹130.5, the sell-off could intensify dragging the price to ₹127.8. Support below that level is at ₹125. On the other hand, if the contract appreciates taking support from the current level, a major hurdle lies at ₹136. A break of that level can turn the medium-term trend bullish which can lift the contract price to ₹143. There is a minor resistance though at ₹138.4.
On the global front too, the price of aluminium fell over the past week. The three-month rolling forward contract of aluminium slumped below the crucial support at $1,800 and it marked a low at $1,733 ($1,735 is a support).
A recovery is facing hindrance at $1,760. At that level, the 21-day moving average and the 50-day moving average coincides, increasing its significance. Resistance above $1,760 is at $1,785 whereas below $1,735 there is a support band between $1,700 and $1,710.
Trade strategy
The price of MCX-Aluminium futures witnessed a sell-off from the resistance at ₹136. Even though the contract is on a decline, it is currently trading near a considerable support at ₹130.5. Hence, traders are recommended to wait for a decisive break and initiate fresh short positions only below ₹130.5.
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
This iconic notebook is a sleek powerhouse for executives
How Nagaland’s mini city has transformed itself
If you deal with digital transaction on regular basis and are worried about data theft, then opt for it
The economy decelerated in the first half of FY20, and the impact is evident in many industries. How did India ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty take a breather; a clear direction is awaited
The major drag on the performance was the steep fall in their gross refining margins
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
From a runaway beggar to heading the state’s top institution for folk arts, Manjamma’s extraordinary life ...
Cat-and-mouse games between man-eaters and humans are a part of life in the Sundarbans
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...