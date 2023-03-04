The rally on Friday helped Nifty 50 (17,594) end the week with a gain of 0.7 per cent. Nifty Bank (41,251), which was already up, extended the gain on Friday and ended with 3.4 per cent of weekly appreciation. The futures and options (F&O) data shows that both the indices have formed a base and Nifty Bank is likely to perform better on the back of the support. Here’s a look at derivatives data of both indices.

Nifty 50

The March futures contract of Nifty 50 went up 0.6 per cent last week to close at 17,672 on Friday. Over the past week, the cumulative Open Interest (OI) of Nifty 50 futures increased to 129 lakh contracts from nearly 121 lakh contracts. This shows long build-up in futures, indicating a positive expectation this week.

Likewise, the Put Call Ratio (PCR) of the nearest weekly expiry options stands at 1.13 showing more put writing. Specifically, 17400-, 17500- and 17600-put options have seen considerable selling. Thus, the index has a series of supports. But there are no notable longs in call options. Also, Nifty futures has a strong barrier at 17,700.

Overall, the index appears to have formed a base but not enough evidence of a rally. That said, if the resistance at 17,700 is breached, we might see a sharp up-move. So, until the resistance is invalidated, traders can prefer strategies like bull put spread where one can consider futures long if the contract surpasses the hurdle at 17,700.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank March futures posted a strong gain of 3.1 per cent last week and ended at 41,423. During this period, there was a significant increase in cumulative OI – it shot up to 49 lakh contracts on Friday compared to 38.5 lakh contracts by the end of the preceding week. This shows solid long build-up.

Similarly, the PCR of the nearest weekly option, at 1.35, shows good put selling especially, the 41000-strike put. Hence, the index has a support at 41,000. Besides, traders have bought 41500-, 41700- and 42000-strike call options. These factors show a clear bullish bias and the likelihood of a rally this week is high. Broadly, the data also shows that Nifty Bank is more bullish than the benchmark Nifty 50.

Considering the above aspects, one can consider long positions on Nifty Bank futures. Traders can also go for bullish option strategies like bull call spread and bull put spread. Since there is a good chance for the volatility to go up, high-risk appetite traders can buy plain vanilla call options. But opt for monthly contracts in this case rather than weekly options.

