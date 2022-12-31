Crude oil, which surged in the early part of last year triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, lost momentum and reversed the trend. The fear of recession and the consequent crunch in demand was a major reason for the oil to witness a downward path in prices last year.

Nevertheless, for the year, the prices ended on the positive side. The Brent crude futures and the continuous contract of crude oil on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended the year with a gain of 10.1 and 16.5 per cent by closing at $85.65 and ₹6,555 per barrel, respectively.

Last week, while the Brent crude appreciated 1.3 per cent the MCX-crude futures lost 1 per cent as rupee posted a marginal gain of 0.2 per cent against the dollar and a part of the rally in the international market occurred after the domestic market was closed.

Here, we take a look at how crude oil could fare in 2023. We also provide the short-term outlook.

Brent futures ($85.7)

The Brent futures crossed over $85 last week. However, it has a resistance at $90 where the 20-week moving average coincides. So, a rally beyond this level can be difficult. Even if there is one, it is likely to be restricted to $100.

We expect the Brent futures to reverse either from $90 or after a rally to $100. The price could fall back to $75. If this level is taken out, the contract could extend the downside to $65.

On the other hand, if the barrier at $100 is breached, it can shift the medium-term trend bullish where the Brent future might rise to $115 – a strong hurdle. Subsequent resistance is at $125.

MCX-Crude oil (₹6,555)

The continuous contract of crude oil, which closed the year at ₹6,555, is facing a resistance at ₹6,750. Similarly, on the downside, there is a support at ₹6,200. Therefore, in the short term, we expect the price to remain in the range of ₹6,200-6,750. Ideally, only the direction of the breach of either of these levels can give us a clue on the next leg of trend.

A break below ₹6,200 will bring back the bears where we could see a fall towards ₹5,550. Before the end of the year, we could even see prices dropping to the price region of ₹4,700-4,850. Support below ₹4,700 is at ₹4,300.

On the other hand, if the contract breaks out of ₹6,750, it could rally past ₹7,000 to touch ₹7,600. However, a rally beyond this level is less likely. Post a rally to ₹7,600, we expect the crude oil futures to resume the fall. Thereafter, it can decline towards ₹5,550. Support below this level are at ₹4,700 and ₹4,300.

Overall, the picture is bearish for crude oil. So, we forecast the MCX-crude oil futures to fall from here or after a rally to ₹7,600. In either case, a fall to ₹5,550 will most likely happen. In case the fall occurs from the current levels itself, we might witness a deeper fall, possibly to ₹4,700.