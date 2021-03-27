Short Take: Trading volume, open interest

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
When it comes to trading, liquidity is a critical prerequisite. Derivative contracts of stocks/commodities that are more liquid are preferred for trading over those that are less liquid, so that entries and exits can be executed with ease.
Trading volume and Open Interest (OI) are the metrics that can tell us about the liquidity of the derivative contracts. Not only liquidity, but these are also good gauges of the market sentiment. They can help us understand the direction and the strength of a trend. But often there is a confusion over the difference between volume and OI and how they are measured. Here, we look at difference between these two metrics.
Volume measures the number of contracts being exchanged between buyers and sellers in a particular trading session i.e., every transaction is added. On the other hand, OI is the number of contracts that are outstanding at that time and they are added and subtracted based on whether the contract is created new or liquidation of contracts that are already open.
For example, suppose Trader A buys 10 option contracts of a stock from Trader B. Post this transaction, both volume and OI will be 10. But if Trader A sells back 5 contracts to Trader B, the volume will go up to 15 whereas the OI will drop to 5. So, the key difference is that OI will go up only if new contracts are created whereas trading volume will go up irrespective of opening or a closing transaction.
Send your queries to derivatives@thehindu.co.in
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
A frequent visitor goes off the beaten track and revels in the syncretic life of Goans
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...