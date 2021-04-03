Set up bear-put spread on Titan stock this week

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The long-term outlook for the stock of Titan Company remains positive, as long as it stays above ₹1,318. Titan sees an immediate support at ₹1,504 and the next one at ₹1,424. The major support appears at ₹1,393. If the current bullish trend persists and the stock conclusively closes above ₹1,578, it has the potential to touch ₹1,624.
However, we expect the stock to moderate a bit before pursuing upward journey.
F&O pointers: Titan Company April futures has seen steady accumulation of open interests along with price rise.
Besides, the April contract at ₹1,570.10 maintains a healthy premium of ₹10 over the spot price of ₹1,559.35, signalling existence of long positions. Option trading in the stock indicates a range of ₹1,400 to ₹1,600.
Strategy: We advise traders to consider a put-spread strategy on Titan Company, as we expect a correction for the stock. This can be constructed by buying ₹1,560-strike put and simultaneously selling ₹1,540-strike put. These options closed with a premium of ₹39.65 and ₹31.05 respectively.
As the market lot is 750 shares a contract, this strategy will result in a net outflow of ₹8.60/contract or ₹6,450. The maximum loss one can suffer from this strategy is the net premium paid (₹6,450) and that will happen if Titan Company stays above ₹1,560.
On the other hand, a profit of ₹8,550 is possible if the stock closes at or below ₹1,540.
We advise traders to exit the position if the loss mounts to ₹4,500. Traders with higher risk-taking ability can hold on to the position till expiry.
Follow-up: Last week, we advised selling HCL Tech ₹1,060-call.
Though the stock remained resilient, we advise traders to hold on to the position.
