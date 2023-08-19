Last week, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced changes in the constituents of indices. This is a periodic review done by the exchange. This will be carried out twice a year and constituent stocks will be modified based on each one’s market capitalisation. The latest changes announced will be effective from September 29.

For instance, in the Nifty Next 50 index, five stocks will be replaced. Stocks that go out are ACC, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, HDFC Asset Management Company, Indus Towers and Page Industries. Stocks that will be included in the index are Punjab National Bank, Shriram Finance, Trent, TVS Motor Company and Zydus Lifesciences.

To know the list of stocks that are being excluded and included in each index, one can visit the NSE website.

Since this is the derivatives section, we bring you the relevant information — the modifications in the constituents of Nifty Midcap Select index, on which there are derivative contracts available. In total, six stocks are being replaced in this index.

The companies that are excluded from Nifty Midcap Select index are Laurus Labs, Punjab National Bank, Shriram Finance, Trent, TVS Motor Company and Zydus Lifesciences.

The stocks that will replace the above stocks from September 29 are Abbott India, Coforge, HDFC Asset Management Company, Page Industries, Polycab India and Power Finance Corporation.