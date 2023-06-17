On June 14, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) issued a circular providing guidelines for margin collection and reporting. According to the new guidelines, when you sell a share, the proceeds of the sale will be considered towards margin obligation only if those shares are blocked for Early Pay-In (EPI).

This will effectively put an end to the use of sale proceeds from BTST (Buy Today Sell Tomorrow) trades. Because in BTST trades, there will be no shares in the holdings to block for EPI.

The rule comes into effect on June 19.

In the existing mechanism, if you buy a stock today and sell the same tomorrow, you will be able to use 80 per cent of the total sale value for further trades. But the new rules will not allow the brokers to give you the sale proceeds towards margin obligation. For example, if you buy a stock worth ₹1,000 on Monday and suppose its price went up to ₹1,100 on Tuesday. So, you decide to sell. After you sell, in the existing mechanism, 80 per cent of ₹1,100, which is ₹880, can be used to satisfy margin obligations for fresh trades that you initiate on Tuesday. And the remaining amount — ₹220 will be available for trade from Wednesday.

However, from June 19, the 80 per cent of the total sale proceeds will not be available for margin requirements on Tuesday. Instead, the entire ₹1,100 will be available for further trades from Wednesday.

This is applicable only for cash market and not for derivatives segment.