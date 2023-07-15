Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has set July 20 as the record date for the Jio Financial Services demerger. RIL shareholders will get one share of the new firm for every share that they hold. As the company undergoes demerger, here’s what futures and options (F&O) traders should take note of.

According to a circular from National Stock Exchange (NSE), all existing contracts of futures and options with expiry dates July 27, August 31 and September 28 will expire on July 19 – this Wednesday.

The settlement price for these contracts will depend on the settlement price of the security RIL on July 19. The pay in/out of the final settlement of all futures contracts will happen on T+1 – July 20. Note that these derivatives contracts will result in physical settlement and so, brokers could demand physical delivery margins for open positions. The physical settlement will be on a net basis based on the positions that you hold in cash and F&O segment.

Derivatives contracts on RIL shall be reintroduced on July 20 with expiry dates July 27, August 31 and September 28. With respect to options contract, the strike price will be known on July 19 aftermarket hours.

On July 20, there will be pre-open for the security between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. through which the open price will be decided. Also, based on this, a minimum of five in-the-money strikes, one at-the-money strike and five out-of-the-money strikes in options will be made available for trading. Further strike prices shall be decided based on the price movement of the security.