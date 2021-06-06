This price tells you whether you made a profit or loss

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
In both the equity and commodity derivatives market, to understand if trader has made a profit or loss from a particular contract, settlement price plays a key role.
Daily settlement price is the closing price of the relevant underlying index/security on the trading day of such contracts. Closing price of a contract (futures/options) shall be calculated on the basis of the last half an hour volume weighted average price of such contracts or such other price as may be decided by the relevant authority from time to time. This applies to all the contracts in the derivatives space stocks options/futures and index futures/options. For currency futures, the settlement price would be the RBI’s reference rate on the date of expiry of the contract.
For commodity derivatives contract, daily settlement price is the closing price of weighted average price of all trades done during the last 30 minutes of a trading day. If the number of trades during last 30 minutes is less than 10, then it is based on the weighted average price of the last 10 trades of the day.
On the other hand, final settlement price is the closing price of the relevant underlying on the last trading day of the futures/options contract. In commodities, all open position at close of market on the expiry date of the relevant contract shall be marked for delivery at this price.
On expiry, the difference between the price at which the trade was initiated and the final settlement price of a contract determines the profit or loss for a trader.
Send your queries to derivatives@thehindu.co.in
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
On this day, 32 years ago, an unknown man stood in the middle of Tiananmen Square and halted the progress of a ...
The pandemic has made writing very difficult
Nestled in the sprawling Sahyadris, Viveda — The Wellness Village offers the rejuvenation we could all use
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...