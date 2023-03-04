I’ve bought the March expiry 17900-strike call option on Nifty 50. Purchase price is ₹90. Will Nifty reach above 17900 or not? Should I hold or exit?

Mohan

Nifty 50 (17,594), which was running flat for most part of last week, ended with a gain because of a rally on Friday. Although the broader trend is bearish, the price action now suggests that we might see a rally towards the price band of 17,800-18,000 from the current level. A breakout of 18,000 can turn the trend bullish.

Nevertheless, a rally towards the resistance band of 17,800-18,000 is much likely within the next couple of weeks. Since you hold monthly expiry, continue to hold 17900-strike call option.

When the index rallies to 17,800, the option premium will most likely rise to ₹200. But you should be ready to see intermittent price correction in option price.

On the other hand, in case the index slips below 17,450, then the rally towards 17,800 might not happen or might take more time. This scenario is not ideal for option long options.

Strategy: Hold the option. When the premium goes above ₹150, place a stop-loss at ₹100 to protect the trade. Exit if the price rallies to ₹200. By then the index would have risen to the resistance band of 17,800-18,000. Consider buying call options again if the resistance at 18,000 is clearly breached.

But if Nifty 50 falls below 17,450, exit the option at the prevailing market price.

Send your queries to derivatives@thehindu.co.in

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit