Sun Pharma: Why bull-call spread trade is the right strategy this week

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The stock of Sun Pharmaceuticals remains at crucial level. If the current trend sustains, the stock could reach ₹702. If it manages to go above that level, that would turn the long-term outlook positive. On the other hand, if Sun Pharma fails to sustain at current levels, it could find support at ₹603 and the major one at ₹549. A close below the latter will change the outlook to negative for the stock, which could then weaken to ₹363 level.
However, we expect the stock to maintain the current bullish trend.
F&O pointers: The Sun Pharma April futures closed at ₹640.60, a premium of almost ₹4 over the spot close of ₹636.75. Open positions on Friday saw a sharp jump along with rise in share price, signalling a fresh accumulation. Option position signals a strong support at ₹620. On the call side, 650-strike saw higher accumulation. However, trading in options indicates that call writers are hesitant, signalling that the chance of the price moving up is higher.
Strategy: Traders could consider bull-call spread on Sun Pharma. The strategy can be initiated by selling the 660-strike call and simultaneously buying the 640-strike call. These options closed with a premium of ₹18.50 and ₹10.95 respectively. That means, this strategy will cost investors ₹7.55/contract or ₹10,570 (market lot: 1,400 shares).
The maximum loss in this strategy is the premium paid (i.e. ₹10,570), if Sun Pharma sustains at ₹640 or dips. On the other hand, a profit of ₹17,430 is possible if the stock closes at or above ₹660. We advise traders to hold the position till expiry.
Follow-up: Last week, we had advised a put-spread strategy on Titan. The stock moved on expected lines on the first three days and did provide a profit opportunity but bounced back on Thursday and Friday.
