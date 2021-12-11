What is strike arbitrage

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
In general, arbitrage in trading means simultaneous buying and selling of a security in different market to capitalise on the price difference and earn a risk-free return. This can be applied in options and strike arbitrage is one such strategy.
Strike arbitrage can be executed with two options (i.e., simultaneously buying and selling two strikes) of the same underlying with same maturity but with different strike prices.
To understand this let us consider call options (CE) of a security, say stock A, trading at ₹100. The price of all call options with strike above ₹100 will ideally be lower than ₹100-strike call option (₹100-CE) i.e., higher the strike, lower the option price. For example, assuming that the strike interval is ₹10 and suppose ₹110-CE is trading at ₹50, the price of, say ₹120-CE, can be lower, may be ₹40. But this may not always hold true because of the supply and demand of options of each strike price.
For instance, when ₹120-CE is trading at ₹40, the ₹130-CE might trade at ₹45. There is a strike arbitrage opportunity here. One can buy ₹120-CE and short ₹130-CE and earn a risk-free profit irrespective of underlying’s price on expiry (excluding charges).
Suppose price of stock A is ₹105 on expiry, both ₹120- and ₹130-CE will become worthless, effectively earning a profit of ₹5.
But if it closes at say ₹150 on expiry, price of ₹120-CE and ₹130-CE will be ₹30 and ₹20, respectively. Here net loss in ₹120-CE is ₹10 (₹40-₹30) whereas net profit in ₹130-CE is ₹25 (₹45-₹20). In this case, the overall net risk-free profit will be ₹15.
Send your queries to derivatives@thehindu.co.in
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...