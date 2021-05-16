When the underlying continues to drop in conversion spread

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
We received a question from Vijay K, one of our readers of the “Mastering Derivatives” column. The query relates to our article about converting a loss-making bull call spread to a ratio spread published on May 2, 2021. In the article, we had mentioned that converting from a call spread to a ratio spread would be meaningful if a trader has a view that the underlying will move up after its initial decline.
Our reader posed the following question: What will happen to the conversion spread if the underlying continues to decline?
Let us suppose you convert the bull call spread to a ratio spread. The initial cost of the call spread was 51 points and the conversion credit to the ratio spread was 88 points. So, now you have a net credit of 37 points. This will be your profit if the underlying declines further and stays at that level at option expiry. This is because all the options will expire worthless if the underlying stays below 14600, the lower strike call.
The same reader pointed out an error in calculation relating to the maximum profit on the ratio spread in that article. While the maximum profit was correctly mentioned as 137 points, the way it is calculated was mentioned in the article as 100 less 88 plus 51 (adds to 63). However, the calculation should be 100 plus 88 less 51 (correctly adds to 137). The error is regretted. The breakeven for the converted 14600/14700 spread remains at 14660.
Send your queries to derivatives@thehindu.co.in
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...