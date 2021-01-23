Which way gold will move this week?

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
The monetary policy announcements by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) last week were in line with expectations. Both the central banks left interest rates unchanged and reaffirmed asset purchase programmes to drive their economies out of the slump. Thus, liquidity conditions will remain conducive for financial markets and bullion can be a beneficiary too as has been the case since March last year.
Early last week, data released by China showed that their gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 2.3 per cent in 2020, thereby making it the only major economy to post growth this year. In the December quarter, growth stood at 6.5 per cent. Should the Chinese economy gain traction, this can improve demand for bullion as China is one of the largest consumers.
As the above developments unfolded, gold and silver prices have been gaining gradually over the week. The price of gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) went up by nearly 1 per cent last week as it closed at ₹49,140 (per 10 grams) on Friday. Similarly, silver futures appreciated by 2.9 per cent and ended at ₹66,642 (per kg).
In terms of dollar, gold wrapped up last week at $1,852.5 (per ounce), gaining 1.4 per cent whereas silver closed at $25.4 (per ounce), up by 2.7 per cent. The gains were marginal, and the short-term sluggishness is likely to stay.
After a flat opening last week at ₹48,699, the February futures contract of gold on the MCX moved upwards. However, after hitting a weekly high of ₹49,765, the contract reversed direction and fell. Consequently, the futures closed the week almost flat and price action in the past couple of weeks clearly shows a lack of momentum in either direction.
But a near-term bearish bias cannot be denied as the contract is unable to cross over the ₹50,000-mark and the price continues to trade below both 21- and 50-day moving averages (DMAs). Moreover, indicators like the relative strength index (RSI) and the moving average convergence divergence (MACD), though have been flat for the past two weeks, are marginally in the negative territory.
The above factors make us believe that the bears can have an influence on the futures in the near-term. A drop in price below the support at ₹48,600 can result in bears gaining an upper hand, which can lead to the contract dropping towards the support band of ₹48,000 and ₹47,550. Since ₹47,550 is a key support from the long-term trend perspective, a breach of this level can put the uptrend under trouble.
But until the contract stays above the support band, long-term traders and investors can relax as the likelihood of the price reaching ₹56,000 within a year will not be diminished.
The price pattern of the silver futures over the past week looks akin to gold futures. That is, the March futures contract of silver began the week flat at ₹65,055 on Monday and then it started to appreciate.
But soon after marking a high of ₹67,848 on Thursday, the contract turned around and started to head southwards. As a result, the contract ended at ₹66,724, settling for a gain of nearly 3 per cent.
While the daily RSI is lingering in the neutral region, the MACD indicator on the daily chart has been descending downwards, hinting at bulls losing traction. Also, the price lies below the vital resistance of ₹68,000 and the 21-DMA.
But silver futures seem to have outperformed gold futures, i.e., the former is now up by nearly 4.8 per cent whereas the latter is up by 1.2 per cent, from their respective recent lows. Also, the daily chart shows that the price has been charting a rising channel, signaling silver has better prospect at least in the short run.
Looking at the downside from current levels, ₹63,000 can be a good support. Though a breach of this level can pull the contract down towards the psychological support of ₹60,000, the major bull trend is still intact. Therefore, silver futures can potentially rally to ₹75,000 in a year, and in the subsequent year or two it can touch ₹80,000 and even ₹85,000.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
Only half the Sensex stocks have bettered the index’s return in the last 10,000-point journey
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
For their dead, Parsis practise a 3,000-year-old system where corpses are excarnated in the Tower of Silence, ...
The morning she gave Peter and Neha, and their baby daughter Minty, a tour of Ambassador Apartments, Mrs ...
It’s the 111th birth anniversary of jazz musician and guitar genius Jean ‘Django’ Reinhardt. This week’s quiz ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...