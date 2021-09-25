Why a calendar bull call spread on Infy can be profitable

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The long-term outlook remains positive on Infosys (₹1,763.85). The stock finds an immediate support at ₹1,687 and the major one at ₹1,541. As long as the stock rules above the latter, the short-term outlook will remain positive. A close below ₹1,316 will alter the current bullish view on Infosys. On the other hand, if the current trend sustains, Infosys can cross ₹1,900. As Infosys will declare its Q2 results on October 13, 2021, the stock may remain in a range ahead of the result.
F&O pointers: Infosys September and October futures closed at ₹1,760.60 and ₹1,753.25 respectively on Friday, at a discount with respect to the spot close of ₹1,763.85. This signals traders preferred to book profits and were unwilling to carry on even as the stock price rose sharply. Rollover of 25 per cent to October seems healthy but indicates some short positions too. Option trading indicates a range of ₹1,720-1,800.
Strategy: We advise traders to consider a calendar bull-call spread on Infosys. This can be done by selling the ₹1,760-call of September series and simultaneously buying the ₹1,760-call of October series. They closed with a premium of ₹20.95 and ₹69.35 respectively. This will cost traders ₹48.40/contract i.e., ₹29,040, which will be the maximum loss one can suffer. Maximum loss will occur if Infosys stays at or below ₹1,760 at expiry.
On the other hand, profit potential is high. The price of ₹1,808.40 would be the break even point for the strategy. Hold the position for at least three weeks; or exit if the loss mounts to ₹12,500.
Follow-up: Last week, we had advised similar strategy on NTPC. Traders could exit the September (short) call and hold the October (long) call.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis and F&O positions. There is a risk of loss in trading.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...