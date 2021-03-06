Why you should go for adequate stop-loss in options

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Suppose, Nifty is trading at 14,000 I would sell 13,900 Put and sell 14,100 Call option keeping a stop-loss of around 10 points on each side. When volatility goes up, there may be losses on both sides. How can we guard against such losses?
- H. Rathnakara Shetty
Placing a stop-loss is the primary tool to limit loss but it is important to take adequate cushion.
So, you may have to rethink about selecting the strike price of the option that you wish to trade. If you trade in Nifty 50 options, use average true range (ATR) indicator, which tells us how much the index can move during a given time frame. For instance, say Nifty 50 index closes today at 15,000 and the daily ATR is 250. This means, the index is equally likely to touch 15,250 or 14,750 the next day. So, it it is better to short 15,250-strike call and 14,750-strike put options as the probability of index going above 15,250 or below 14,750 is low.
Stop-loss can be decided based on ATR. Take the 15,250-strike call. Since it is an OTM option, the delta will be less than 0.5. Say the delta is now 0.25, meaning, if the Nifty moves by 100 points, the option price is expected to move by 25 points.
Now, putting it all together. Nifty at 15,000 is likely to move to 15,250 i.e., 250 points. Hence, the 15,250-strike call option with 0.25 delta can move 62.5 points (250 multiplied by 0.25) and so the optimum stop-loss for intraday selling of this call option should be 62.5 points.
Similarly, it can be worked out for short put option.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
Silver is trading above a trend-defining support level of ₹65,000
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Reading in the loo — flipping through anything, really — appears to help the locomotion
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...