Daily rupee call: Rupee likely to strengthen today

Clean facts about sustainability
Yesterday, the rupee (INR) traded flat against the dollar (USD) and closed at 71.28 versus its previous close of 71.29. The daily chart indicates that 71.3 is a strong support and until the local currency trades above that level, it could be bullish.
On the upside, the rupee has a hurdle at 71.2, and 71.1 is the subsequent resistance. On the other hand, if the domestic currency weakens, 71.3 and 71.4 are the supports spotted near the current levels.
The dollar index witnessed a minor correction yesterday after registering a high of 98.95. Further correction can drag the index towards the support at 98.5; as long as the index remains above that level, the trend will remain bullish. If the index resumes its rally, the nearest hindrance is at 99.15, and 99.5 is the resistance above that level.
Today, the rupee has opened marginally higher at 71.23 versus yesterday’s close of 71.28. Until the support at 71.3 holds, it can be approached with a bullish bias. Thus, intraday trading can be planned in two ways. Either initiate rupee longs with stop-loss at 71.45 if the exchange rate of USDINR reaches 71.3 or initiate fresh longs with tight stop-loss if rupee breaks out of the resistance of 71.2.
Supports: 71.4 and 71.5
Resistances: 71.2 and 71.1
How India can move towards a low-carbon steel sector
Water-stressed regions now have a viable solution at hand
The government has finally moved the meter that could push the sector towards viability, says M Ramesh
It’s important to have the right asset allocation mix based on your risk profile and financial objectives
Since our last buy call in April 2019, the stock of gas importer and regasifier Petronet LNG has gained about ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
After an intermediate-term downtrend, the stock of Future Retail found support at ₹323 in November 2019. The ...
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...