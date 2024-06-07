₹1559 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1545

1525

1565

1600

Buy this stock on a breakout of 1565; stop-loss at 1545.

₹1472 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1430

1480

1520

Go long if it breaks out of 1480; place stop-loss at 1460.

₹435 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

430

425

445

450

Buy now and on a dip to 430; keep a stop-loss at 425.

₹252 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

250

232

265

275

Initiate fresh longs now with a stop-loss at 242.

₹2863 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2845

2770

2880

3000

Go long if the stock rises above 2880; stop-loss at 2855.

₹816 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

800

760

830

850

Refrain from trading as the intraday outlook is uncertain.

₹3830 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3800

3750

3900

3950

Buy now and on a dip to 3800; keep a stop-loss at 3750.

22933 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22730

22600

23000

23250

Trade in the direction of the break of 22730-23000 range.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

