₹1559 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1545
1525
1565
1600
Buy this stock on a breakout of 1565; stop-loss at 1545.
₹1472 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1430
1480
1520
Go long if it breaks out of 1480; place stop-loss at 1460.
₹435 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
430
425
445
450
Buy now and on a dip to 430; keep a stop-loss at 425.
₹252 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
250
232
265
275
Initiate fresh longs now with a stop-loss at 242.
₹2863 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2845
2770
2880
3000
Go long if the stock rises above 2880; stop-loss at 2855.
₹816 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
800
760
830
850
Refrain from trading as the intraday outlook is uncertain.
₹3830 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3800
3750
3900
3950
Buy now and on a dip to 3800; keep a stop-loss at 3750.
22933 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22730
22600
23000
23250
Trade in the direction of the break of 22730-23000 range.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.