₹1647 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1580

1650

1680

Continues to trade within a sideways range. Stay out for now.

₹1894 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1890

1865

1930

1970

Go long at the current market price; place stop-loss at 1875.

₹511 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

505

500

515

525

Buy the stock if it breaks out of 515; place a stop-loss at 505.

₹298 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

294

285

305

316

Initiate fresh shorts when the price rises to 305; stop-loss at 316.

₹2926 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2900

2870

2950

3000

Go long if the stock breaks out of 2950; keep stop-loss at 2920.

₹784 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

770

730

800

825

Short the stock when the price touches 800; stop-loss at 825.

₹4453 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4440

4400

4500

4570

As the stock is at a support, consider longs with stop-loss at 4400.

24993 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24850

24600

25000

25200

Go short as the contract is at a resistance; stop-loss at 25200.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

