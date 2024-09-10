₹1647 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1580
1650
1680
Continues to trade within a sideways range. Stay out for now.
₹1894 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1890
1865
1930
1970
Go long at the current market price; place stop-loss at 1875.
₹511 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
505
500
515
525
Buy the stock if it breaks out of 515; place a stop-loss at 505.
₹298 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
294
285
305
316
Initiate fresh shorts when the price rises to 305; stop-loss at 316.
₹2926 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2900
2870
2950
3000
Go long if the stock breaks out of 2950; keep stop-loss at 2920.
₹784 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
770
730
800
825
Short the stock when the price touches 800; stop-loss at 825.
₹4453 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4440
4400
4500
4570
As the stock is at a support, consider longs with stop-loss at 4400.
24993 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24850
24600
25000
25200
Go short as the contract is at a resistance; stop-loss at 25200.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
