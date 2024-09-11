₹1651 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1635
1620
1655
1670
Go long only above 1655. Keep the stop-loss at 1650
₹1912 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1890
1860
1940
1980
Range bound. Avoid trading this stock for some time
₹513 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
512
509
515
520
Go short only below 512. Stop-loss can be placed at 513
₹296 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
295
291
299
302
Go short only below 295. Stop-loss can be kept at 296
₹2923 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2910
2880
2950
2980
Go short only below 2910. Keep the stop-loss at 2920
₹783 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
778
772
786
790
Go short below 778. Stop-loss can be kept at 779
₹4507 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4490
4430
4540
4560
Go long on a break above 4540. Keep the stop-loss at 4530
25097 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
25000
24850
25250
25350
Wait for dips. Go long at 25020. Keep the stop-loss at 24970
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
