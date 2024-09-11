₹1651 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1635

1620

1655

1670

Go long only above 1655. Keep the stop-loss at 1650

₹1912 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1890

1860

1940

1980

Range bound. Avoid trading this stock for some time

₹513 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

512

509

515

520

Go short only below 512. Stop-loss can be placed at 513

₹296 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

295

291

299

302

Go short only below 295. Stop-loss can be kept at 296

₹2923 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2910

2880

2950

2980

Go short only below 2910. Keep the stop-loss at 2920

₹783 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

778

772

786

790

Go short below 778. Stop-loss can be kept at 779

₹4507 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4490

4430

4540

4560

Go long on a break above 4540. Keep the stop-loss at 4530

25097 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

25000

24850

25250

25350

Wait for dips. Go long at 25020. Keep the stop-loss at 24970

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

