₹1661 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1645

1590

1680

1720

Go long only above 1680. Keep the stop-loss at 1670

₹1797 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1780

1720

1810

1850

Go short only below 1780. Keep the stop-loss at 1795

₹494 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

492

488

498

500

Go long now and at 493. Stop-loss can be kept at 491

₹341 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

337

331

345

352

Wait for dips. Go long at 338. Keep the stop-loss at 335

₹2921 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2910

2870

2955

2985

Go short only below 2910. Keep the stop-loss at 2920

₹813 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

806

800

818

823

Go short only below 806. Stop-loss can be kept at 808

₹4196 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4180

4160

4230

4250

Go short on a break below 4180. Keep the stop-loss at 4195

24360 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24260

24180

24400

24520

Go short on a break below 24260 with a stop-loss at 24290

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

