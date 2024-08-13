₹1661 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1645
1590
1680
1720
Go long only above 1680. Keep the stop-loss at 1670
₹1797 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1780
1720
1810
1850
Go short only below 1780. Keep the stop-loss at 1795
₹494 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
492
488
498
500
Go long now and at 493. Stop-loss can be kept at 491
₹341 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
337
331
345
352
Wait for dips. Go long at 338. Keep the stop-loss at 335
₹2921 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2910
2870
2955
2985
Go short only below 2910. Keep the stop-loss at 2920
₹813 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
806
800
818
823
Go short only below 806. Stop-loss can be kept at 808
₹4196 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4180
4160
4230
4250
Go short on a break below 4180. Keep the stop-loss at 4195
24360 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24260
24180
24400
24520
Go short on a break below 24260 with a stop-loss at 24290
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
