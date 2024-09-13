₹1666 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1650
1635
1680
1710
Go long on dips at 1655. Keep the stop-loss at 1640
₹1950 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1930
1900
1960
1980
Wait for dips. Go long at 1935. Keep the stop-loss at 1920
₹519 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
516
512
520
525
Go long only above 520. Stop-loss can be kept at 518
₹294 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
291
287
296
300
Resistance ahead. Go short at 295 with a stop-loss at 297
₹2958 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2940
2890
2980
3030
Go long on dips at 2945. Stop-loss can be kept at 2930
₹788 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
781
774
790
796
Go long only above 790. Stop-loss can be place at 788
₹4503 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4480
4430
4535
4570
Wait for dips and go long at 4485. Keep the stop-loss at 4470
25339 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
25250
25100
25420
25580
Go long on a break above 25420 with a stop-loss at 25390
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
