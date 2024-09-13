₹1666 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1650

1635

1680

1710

Go long on dips at 1655. Keep the stop-loss at 1640

₹1950 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1930

1900

1960

1980

Wait for dips. Go long at 1935. Keep the stop-loss at 1920

₹519 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

516

512

520

525

Go long only above 520. Stop-loss can be kept at 518

₹294 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

291

287

296

300

Resistance ahead. Go short at 295 with a stop-loss at 297

₹2958 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2940

2890

2980

3030

Go long on dips at 2945. Stop-loss can be kept at 2930

₹788 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

781

774

790

796

Go long only above 790. Stop-loss can be place at 788

₹4503 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4480

4430

4535

4570

Wait for dips and go long at 4485. Keep the stop-loss at 4470

25339 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

25250

25100

25420

25580

Go long on a break above 25420 with a stop-loss at 25390

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics