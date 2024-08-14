₹1604 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1560

1645

1680

Go short only below 1590. Keep the stop-loss at 1605

₹1796 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1780

1740

1810

1845

Go short only below 1780. Keep the stop-loss at 1795

₹490 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

487

484

493

498

Go short now and at 492. Stop-loss can be kept at 494

₹335 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

330

325

336

339

Take fresh shorts now. Stop-loss can be placed at 337

₹2927 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2910

2870

2955

2985

Go short only below 2910. Keep the stop-loss at 2920

₹797 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

792

787

801

810

Wait for a rise. Go short at 800 with a stop-loss at 803

₹4195 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4170

4110

4220

4250

Go long if TCS bounces from 4170 with a stop-loss at 4160

24158 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24050

23900

24200

24400

Go short now and at 24180. Keep the stop-loss at 24230

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

