₹1604 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1560
1645
1680
Go short only below 1590. Keep the stop-loss at 1605
₹1796 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1780
1740
1810
1845
Go short only below 1780. Keep the stop-loss at 1795
₹490 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
487
484
493
498
Go short now and at 492. Stop-loss can be kept at 494
₹335 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
330
325
336
339
Take fresh shorts now. Stop-loss can be placed at 337
₹2927 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2910
2870
2955
2985
Go short only below 2910. Keep the stop-loss at 2920
₹797 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
792
787
801
810
Wait for a rise. Go short at 800 with a stop-loss at 803
₹4195 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4170
4110
4220
4250
Go long if TCS bounces from 4170 with a stop-loss at 4160
24158 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24050
23900
24200
24400
Go short now and at 24180. Keep the stop-loss at 24230
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
