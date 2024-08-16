₹1607 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1580

1650

1680

Go long if the stock bounces off 1600; place stop-loss at 1580.

₹1822 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1800

1770

1880

1900

Consider long positions at current level; place stop-loss at 1800.

₹491 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

490

480

498

510

Refrain from taking intraday positions as the trend is unclear.

₹328 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

326

310

338

345

Go short on this stock if it slips below 326; stop-loss can be at 332.

₹2922 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2915

2880

2950

3000

The stock is range-bound. Avoid taking fresh trades at this level.

₹802 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

796

760

820

830

As the risk-reward is favourable, go long with a stop-loss at 790.

₹4291 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4250

4170

4340

4400

Buy now and accumulate on a dip to 4250. Keep a stop-loss at 4170.

24175 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24125

24000

24250

24500

Buy with a stop-loss at 24100 if the contract breaks out of 24250.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

