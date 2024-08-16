₹1607 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1580
1650
1680
Go long if the stock bounces off 1600; place stop-loss at 1580.
₹1822 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1800
1770
1880
1900
Consider long positions at current level; place stop-loss at 1800.
₹491 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
490
480
498
510
Refrain from taking intraday positions as the trend is unclear.
₹328 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
326
310
338
345
Go short on this stock if it slips below 326; stop-loss can be at 332.
₹2922 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2915
2880
2950
3000
The stock is range-bound. Avoid taking fresh trades at this level.
₹802 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
796
760
820
830
As the risk-reward is favourable, go long with a stop-loss at 790.
₹4291 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4250
4170
4340
4400
Buy now and accumulate on a dip to 4250. Keep a stop-loss at 4170.
24175 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24125
24000
24250
24500
Buy with a stop-loss at 24100 if the contract breaks out of 24250.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.