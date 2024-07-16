₹1622 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1550

1650

1685

Go short below 1600. Keep the stop-loss at 1610

₹1707 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1690

1665

1720

1750

Wait for dips. Go long at 1695. Keep the stop-loss at 1680

₹463 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

460

456

466

470

Go long now and at 461. Keep the stop-loss at 459

₹323 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

319

315

325

330

Go long only above 325. Stop-loss can be kept at 323

₹3194 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3180

3160

3210

3235

Wait for dips. Go long at 3185. Keep the stop-loss at 3175

₹882 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

879

874

887

893

Wait for dips. Go long at 880 with a stop-loss at 878

₹4168 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4140

4110

4200

4240

Go long on a break above 4200. Stop-loss can be kept at 4180

24622 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24580

24530

24640

24750

Go long on a break above 24640 with a stop-loss at 24610

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

