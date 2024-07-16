₹1622 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1550
1650
1685
Go short below 1600. Keep the stop-loss at 1610
₹1707 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1690
1665
1720
1750
Wait for dips. Go long at 1695. Keep the stop-loss at 1680
₹463 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
460
456
466
470
Go long now and at 461. Keep the stop-loss at 459
₹323 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
319
315
325
330
Go long only above 325. Stop-loss can be kept at 323
₹3194 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3180
3160
3210
3235
Wait for dips. Go long at 3185. Keep the stop-loss at 3175
₹882 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
879
874
887
893
Wait for dips. Go long at 880 with a stop-loss at 878
₹4168 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4140
4110
4200
4240
Go long on a break above 4200. Stop-loss can be kept at 4180
24622 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24580
24530
24640
24750
Go long on a break above 24640 with a stop-loss at 24610
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.