₹1615 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1580
1635
1650
Wait for a rise. Go short at 1630 with a stop-loss at 1645
₹1759 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1745
1710
1775
1810
Go long only above 1775. Keep the stop-loss at 1765
₹470 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
467
463
474
476
Go long on dips at 469and 468 with a stop-loss at 465
₹331 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
328
323
338
343
Go long now and at 329. Stop-loss can be kept at 327
₹3170 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3110
3085
3210
3290
Range bound. Wait for the range breakout to take trades
₹893 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
887
882
895
900
Go long only above 895. Stop-loss can be placed at 894
₹4314 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4260
4220
4330
4400
Go long on a break above 4330. Keep the stop-loss at 4310
24810 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24760
24680
24840
25000
Go long on a break above 24840. Keep the stop-loss at 24810
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
