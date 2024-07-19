₹1615 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1580

1635

1650

Wait for a rise. Go short at 1630 with a stop-loss at 1645

₹1759 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1745

1710

1775

1810

Go long only above 1775. Keep the stop-loss at 1765

₹470 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

467

463

474

476

Go long on dips at 469and 468 with a stop-loss at 465

₹331 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

328

323

338

343

Go long now and at 329. Stop-loss can be kept at 327

₹3170 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3110

3085

3210

3290

Range bound. Wait for the range breakout to take trades

₹893 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

887

882

895

900

Go long only above 895. Stop-loss can be placed at 894

₹4314 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4260

4220

4330

4400

Go long on a break above 4330. Keep the stop-loss at 4310

24810 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24760

24680

24840

25000

Go long on a break above 24840. Keep the stop-loss at 24810

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics