₹1609 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1595
1580
1620
1640
Wait for dips. Go long at 1600. Keep the stop-loss at 1590
₹1498 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1450
1510
1540
Go long only above 1510. Keep the stop-loss at 1505
₹429 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
426
423
432
435
Go short now and at 431. Stop-loss can be placed at 433
₹276 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
274
270
278
282
Take fresh longs above 278. Keep the stop-loss at 277
₹2961 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2940
2910
2975
3000
Go long only above 2975. Stop-loss can be kept at 2965
₹845 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
842
836
850
855
Go long now and also at 843. Keep the stop-loss at 840
₹3815 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3800
3780
3835
3855
Wait for a rise. Go short at 3830. Keep the stop-loss at 3845
23570 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
23530
23470
23610
23680
Go long on dips at 23545. Stop-loss can be placed at 23520
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
