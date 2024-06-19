₹1609 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1595

1580

1620

1640

Wait for dips. Go long at 1600. Keep the stop-loss at 1590

₹1498 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1450

1510

1540

Go long only above 1510. Keep the stop-loss at 1505

₹429 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

426

423

432

435

Go short now and at 431. Stop-loss can be placed at 433

₹276 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

274

270

278

282

Take fresh longs above 278. Keep the stop-loss at 277

₹2961 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2940

2910

2975

3000

Go long only above 2975. Stop-loss can be kept at 2965

₹845 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

842

836

850

855

Go long now and also at 843. Keep the stop-loss at 840

₹3815 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3800

3780

3835

3855

Wait for a rise. Go short at 3830. Keep the stop-loss at 3845

23570 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

23530

23470

23610

23680

Go long on dips at 23545. Stop-loss can be placed at 23520

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

