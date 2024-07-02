₹1705 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1685

1650

1710

1750

Go long only above 1710. Keep the stop-loss at 1705

₹1590 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1575

1555

1610

1635

Wait for dips. Go long at 1580 with a stop-loss at 1570

₹429 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

426

424

432

435

Go long now and at 427. Stop-loss can be kept at 425

₹273 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

271

269

276

279

Go long now and at 272. Keep the stop-loss at 270

₹3120 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3090

3050

3140

3170

Go long only above 3140. Keep the stop-loss at 3130

₹842 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

838

834

847

851

Go long only above 847. Stop-loss can be kept at 845

₹3973 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3940

3910

4000

4030

Wait for dips. Go long at 3945. Stop-loss can be kept at 3930

24215 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24085

24000

24250

24450

Go long only above 24250. Stop-loss can be kept at 24210

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics