₹1705 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1685
1650
1710
1750
Go long only above 1710. Keep the stop-loss at 1705
₹1590 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1575
1555
1610
1635
Wait for dips. Go long at 1580 with a stop-loss at 1570
₹429 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
426
424
432
435
Go long now and at 427. Stop-loss can be kept at 425
₹273 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
271
269
276
279
Go long now and at 272. Keep the stop-loss at 270
₹3120 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3090
3050
3140
3170
Go long only above 3140. Keep the stop-loss at 3130
₹842 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
838
834
847
851
Go long only above 847. Stop-loss can be kept at 845
₹3973 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3940
3910
4000
4030
Wait for dips. Go long at 3945. Stop-loss can be kept at 3930
24215 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24085
24000
24250
24450
Go long only above 24250. Stop-loss can be kept at 24210
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
