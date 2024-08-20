₹1632 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1620

1600

1640

1675

Go long only above 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1630

₹1864 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1850

1830

1870

1890

Go long only above 1870. Keep the stop-loss at 1860

₹501 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

495

489

503

507

Go short now and at 502. Stop-loss can be kept at 505

₹335 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

333

329

338

340

Stuck in a narrow range. Avoid trading this stock now

₹2977 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2945

2910

3000

3035

Wait for dips. Go long at 2955. Keep the stop-loss at 2940

₹814 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

810

800

817

827

Go short now and at 816. Stop-loss can be kept at 819

₹4489 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4460

4410

4520

4600

Go long on a break above 4520. Keep the stop-loss at 4510

24590 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24510

24400

24635

24700

Go long only above 24635. Stop-loss can be placed at 24610

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

