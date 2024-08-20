₹1632 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1620
1600
1640
1675
Go long only above 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1630
₹1864 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1850
1830
1870
1890
Go long only above 1870. Keep the stop-loss at 1860
₹501 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
495
489
503
507
Go short now and at 502. Stop-loss can be kept at 505
₹335 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
333
329
338
340
Stuck in a narrow range. Avoid trading this stock now
₹2977 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2945
2910
3000
3035
Wait for dips. Go long at 2955. Keep the stop-loss at 2940
₹814 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
810
800
817
827
Go short now and at 816. Stop-loss can be kept at 819
₹4489 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4460
4410
4520
4600
Go long on a break above 4520. Keep the stop-loss at 4510
24590 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24510
24400
24635
24700
Go long only above 24635. Stop-loss can be placed at 24610
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
