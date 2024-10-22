₹1729 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1710

1690

1750

1770

Wait for dips. Go long at 1705 with a stop-loss at 1695

₹1852 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1820

1800

1875

1915

Go short now and at 1870. Keep the stop-loss at 1885

₹484 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

481

478

487

489

Go short now and at 486. Stop-loss can be kept at 488

₹277 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

274

270

280

285

Wait for a rise. Go short at 279 with a stop-loss at 281

₹2738 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2710

2680

2750

2790

Go long only above 2750. Keep the stop-loss at 2740

₹8124 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

809

803

817

823

Wait for dips. Go long at 810. Keep the stop-loss at 808

₹4078 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4040

3990

4095

4135

Go short now and on a rise at 4090 with a stop-loss at 4110

24757 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24720

24650

24865

25000

Go short on a break below 24720. Keep the stop-loss at 24740

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics