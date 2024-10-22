₹1729 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1710
1690
1750
1770
Wait for dips. Go long at 1705 with a stop-loss at 1695
₹1852 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1820
1800
1875
1915
Go short now and at 1870. Keep the stop-loss at 1885
₹484 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
481
478
487
489
Go short now and at 486. Stop-loss can be kept at 488
₹277 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
274
270
280
285
Wait for a rise. Go short at 279 with a stop-loss at 281
₹2738 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2710
2680
2750
2790
Go long only above 2750. Keep the stop-loss at 2740
₹8124 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
809
803
817
823
Wait for dips. Go long at 810. Keep the stop-loss at 808
₹4078 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4040
3990
4095
4135
Go short now and on a rise at 4090 with a stop-loss at 4110
24757 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24720
24650
24865
25000
Go short on a break below 24720. Keep the stop-loss at 24740
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
