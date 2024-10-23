₹1714 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1710

1680

1730

1750

Go short only below 1710. Keep the stop-loss at 1720

₹1851 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1835

1810

1865

1880

Go short now and at 1860. Keep the stop-loss at 1870

₹482 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

478

473

487

492

Go short now and at 486. Stop-loss can be kept at 488

₹271 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

268

265

273

275

Go short now and at 272. Stop-loss can be placed at 274

₹2687 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2670

2640

2710

2740

Go short only below 2670. Keep the stop-loss at 2680

₹790 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

784

778

794

800

Go short now and at 793. Stop-loss can be kept at 796

₹4016 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3990

3960

4055

4100

Wait for a rise. Go short at 4040. Keep the stop-loss at 4065

24525 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24440

24300

24620

24730

Wait for a rise. Go short at 24580. Keep the stop-loss at 24660

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics