₹1714 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1710
1680
1730
1750
Go short only below 1710. Keep the stop-loss at 1720
₹1851 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1835
1810
1865
1880
Go short now and at 1860. Keep the stop-loss at 1870
₹482 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
478
473
487
492
Go short now and at 486. Stop-loss can be kept at 488
₹271 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
268
265
273
275
Go short now and at 272. Stop-loss can be placed at 274
₹2687 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2670
2640
2710
2740
Go short only below 2670. Keep the stop-loss at 2680
₹790 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
784
778
794
800
Go short now and at 793. Stop-loss can be kept at 796
₹4016 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3990
3960
4055
4100
Wait for a rise. Go short at 4040. Keep the stop-loss at 4065
24525 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24440
24300
24620
24730
Wait for a rise. Go short at 24580. Keep the stop-loss at 24660
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.