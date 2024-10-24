₹1736 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1720
1700
1750
1770
Go long only above 1750. Keep the stop-loss at 1745
₹1873 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1860
1840
1890
1910
Go short only below 1860. Keep the stop-loss at 1865
₹481 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
478
474
484
487
Take fresh shorts only below 478 with a stop-loss at 479
₹271 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
268
265
275
278
Go short only below 268. Stop-loss can be placed at 269
₹2678 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2670
2630
2710
2740
Go short only below 2670. Keep the stop-loss at 2680
₹786 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
780
773
792
800
Go short only below 780. Stop-loss can be kept at 782
₹4067 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4050
3990
4100
4120
Go short on a break below 4050. Keep the stop-loss at 4060
24488 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24430
24200
24700
24850
Take fresh shorts only below 24430 with a stop-loss at 24460
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
