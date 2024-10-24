₹1736 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1720

1700

1750

1770

Go long only above 1750. Keep the stop-loss at 1745

₹1873 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1860

1840

1890

1910

Go short only below 1860. Keep the stop-loss at 1865

₹481 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

478

474

484

487

Take fresh shorts only below 478 with a stop-loss at 479

₹271 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

268

265

275

278

Go short only below 268. Stop-loss can be placed at 269

₹2678 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2670

2630

2710

2740

Go short only below 2670. Keep the stop-loss at 2680

₹786 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

780

773

792

800

Go short only below 780. Stop-loss can be kept at 782

₹4067 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4050

3990

4100

4120

Go short on a break below 4050. Keep the stop-loss at 4060

24488 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24430

24200

24700

24850

Take fresh shorts only below 24430 with a stop-loss at 24460

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics